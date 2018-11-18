Man threatens hotel staff with hammer

Detectives have appealed for information after a report of an attempted armed robbery at a hotel at the University Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 3.45am, it was reported that a male entered the premises armed with a hammer. He threatened a male member of staff during the incident.

“The man made off from the scene empty-handed towards the Ormeau Road area. The member of staff was not injured during the incident.

“The man is described as wearing a red raincoat, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap. He was wearing a multi-coloured scarf around his face.”