Man threatens shop assistant with hammer

A man threatened a shop assistant with a hammer before making off with a stolen handbag in Garvagh last night, police have confirmed.

Detectives in Coleraine are investigating the report of the aggravated burglary at commercial premises.



Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report shortly before 11:35pm that two men had entered a shop on Main Street through the rear of the premises, around 10:25pm, and had stolen a handbag.



"As the suspects - one of whom was armed with a hammer - were leaving the premises they were confronted by a staff member. They threatened her and ordered her not to move until they had fled."

Police said no-one was injured but it was nonetheless a terrifying incident for the workers.



"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but staff who were simply doing their job in their place of employment have understandably been left shaken by what must have been a frightening ordeal.



"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Garvagh around 10:25pm and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information which may assist our investigation, to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1638 of 22/03/19."



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.