A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in Newry magistrates court this morning charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

The man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Burren Meadow area of Newcastle yesterday, Sunday, 8 April.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.