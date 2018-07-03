Man treated in hospital after early morning flat fire

A man in his 20's has been treated for burns after a fire took hold at his first floor flat.

Firefighters were called to the scene - at Clonmore Walk, Rathcoole - at 3.55am today.

A spokesman from the NIFRS said one appliance was sent to the scene to assist from Glengormley Fire Station and one from Whitla Fire Station

A spokesman said that firefighters were called to a fire at a first floor flat.

"The fire was out on arrival of Fire Crews," added the spokesman. "A man in his 20's was out of the flat on arrival of Fire Crews and treated at the scene by Firefighters for burns.

"He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 5am."