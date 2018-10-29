Man treated in hospital after hammer attack

Police are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was assaulted with hammers last night.

Detectives in Newtownards are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Strand Park area of Ballywalter.

Ambulance

It was reported that sometime around 11.00pm, a number of men forced their way into the property and assaulted a man with hammers.

A PSNI spokesman said a 20- year- old man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be serious.