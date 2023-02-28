In a statement the PSNI say that the collision, which involved a car and a lorry, happened at around 12.40pm.

Police say that emergency services attended but ‘sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene’.

They add that the men has been named as Jimmy Mullan who was aged in his 60s.

The Hillhead Road was closed but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 843 of 27/02/23.

