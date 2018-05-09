Man who died during Belfast Marathon is named

Police have confirmed that the man who died during Monday’s Belfast Marathon was 50-year-old Stephen Heaney from Limavady.

The attached photo was taken on the morning of May 7 - before Belfast Marathon.

It has been reported that Mr Heaney was understood to have been running his first marathon - although he was described as having been “fit” and a regular runner.

The race started at 9am at City Hall and, at 9.55am, an emergency 999 call was made after the man collapsed at the Sydenham Bypass, around six miles in.

The ambulance service were on the scene within four minutes and the man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital but, sadly, he passed away.

A post online from Pulse Fitness Limavady pays tribute to Mr Heaney.

"What a team we are - true friendship have been formed over the years at Pulse, we are always there to support, encourage each other & today was probably one of the toughest day for us all at," said the post.

"Our day started with so much excited but unfortunately ended with broken hearts .

"Today we lost our special friend, who will always be remembered forever RIP Stephen."