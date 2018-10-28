Man who died following early morning crash on Co Tyrone road is named

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Beltany Road in Omagh early this morning (Sunday).

Police said Darren Gallagher, 22, from the Omagh area, died after the blue coloured Opel Astra car that he was driving was involved in a collision sometime around 4.20am close to the junction of Drumlegagh Road.

Inspector Johnstone is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Beltany Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Omagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 434 28/10/18.

The Beltany Road was closed for a period of time this morning but has since reopened.