Man who died in house fire is named

The man who died in yesterday's house fire in Magherafelt has been named locally as Terence McCann.

Mr McCann, who was 52, was found at his Highfield Road bungalow on Sunday.

The scene in Magherafelt

Police are investigating the incident but say there is nothing suspicious.

Magherafelt parish priest, Fr John Gates described it as a "terrible tragedy".

"I would just like to extend my condolences to his family at this sad time," he said.

Local SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn said she was saddened to hear of the death, and extended her condolences to the family.

Police at the scene

"The Fire Service attended the scene along with PSNI, but unfortunately the gentleman couldn’t be saved," she said. " It’s a tragedy and I’m sure the community will rally round the family to help in any way they can."