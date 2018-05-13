Man who died in quad bike accident is named locally

The man who died in a quad bike accident has been named locally.

He has been named locally as Hugh Henry from Ballerin in Co Londonderry.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said: "The entire community is reeling with shock following the untimely death of Hugh Henry in a farm accident involving a quad.

"Hugh was a very experienced farmer committed to agriculture all his life.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to his wife and family who will need the support on everyone as they come to terms with the outcome of another farm accident and while this is not the time to speculate as to what happened it does underline just how dangerous an occupation farming is even when best practice isn't enough to prevent accidents involving life and death."

Sinn Fein Councillor Sean McGlinchey also expressed his sympathy to the Henry family.

"I have known Hugh well as a real gentleman," he said.

"He will be very badly missed by his family. He was well known in farming circles and well respected."

According to Funeral Times Hugh Henry died suddenly on May 12.

The insertion reads: "Hugh R.I.P. beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Hugh and Maria.

"Son of Philomena and the late Hugh and brother of Bernadette, Joseph, Collette and Geraldine. On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Funeral arrangements later. "