The man died as a result of a fatal one vehicle road traffic collision at the Moy Road area of Armagh this morning has been named.

Police have named him as 46-year-old Terence Fox.

Mr Fox was from the Armagh area.

A PSNI spokesman said inquiries into his death are ongoing and police would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 447 27/12/18.