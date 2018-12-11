Man who once rang 999 and claimed to be Nicky Minaj was disorderly in hospital

A man with a history of making bizarre phone calls to the 999 emergency number, including once claiming on Christmas Day that he was American popstar Nicki Minaj, has been in court for being disorderly at a hospital.

Stephen Brown (27) of Cairn Walk in Crumlin, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with incidents on Sunday December 9 when he also punched a police officer and caused damage to a police station cell.

A prosecutor said police received a call about concerns for the safety of the defendant and when they forced entry found him in an extremely intoxicated state.

Brown agreed they could take him to hospital but on the way he punched a constable.

At Antrim Area Hospital after 2am on Sunday Brown was shouting in the waiting area and he used “foul and abusive language” in his dealings with staff and eventually a medic said he could not remain because of his behaviour.

A police officer told the court they were concerned Brown, who had 75 previous convictions including many for breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO), would re-offend if released on bail.

The court heard the defendant had made “nuisance phone calls” before.

That was a reference to incidents when Brown phoned 999 saying he was Nicki MInaj; claimed there was a poltergeist in his house and once asked police to come and help him “walk a cow”.

Brown has spent long periods in prison in recent years for constantly abusing the 999 emergency system and the ASBO banned him dialling 999 in non-emergency situations.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine told Monday’s Court, Brown had been off drink for a year and had “made strides to better himself” but had hit the bottle on Saturday.

The lawyer said the defendant couldn’t remember what happened but wanted to apologise.

The solicitor said Brown’s medication had been changed in recent days which made him anxious and he turned to drink.

District Judge Peter King said: “He has fallen off the wagon with a mighty bump”.

He adjourned sentencing until January for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and released Brown on £500 bail with a condition regarding alcohol and the defendant is not to attend any health facility unless by appointment or in a genuine emergency.