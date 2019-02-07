Man with 47 convictions who brandished knife in filling station avoids jail

A man arrested for brandishing a knife in a west Belfast petrol station repeatedly spat inside a police car and branded an officer a “rat”, a court heard on Thursday.

Seamus Denny, 26, was given 100 hours community service and put on probation for what his own lawyer described as “disgusting” behaviour.

A judge warned Denny, of St Anne’s Lane in the city, that any failure to complete the sentence will result in him being jailed for up to six months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Denny and a woman entered a filling station on the Blacks Road on November 14 last year.

He asked to view the CCTV footage and brandished a knife above his head before both left.

A manager at the garage informed police the pair had headed in the direction of the nearby Balmoral Hotel.

Armed response officers detained both of them a short distance away.

A prosecution lawyer said Denny brought out a large knife which he then dropped on the ground.

When he was arrested and cautioned he replied: “F*** off, you rat.”

The court was told he repeatedly spat over the gear stick and steering wheel of a police car taking him into custody.

Denny was convicted of possessing a bladed article in public and criminal damage.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd acknowledged: “This was obviously a disgraceful episode... the behaviour in the police vehicle was by any standard disgusting.”

The barrister stressed, however, that his client had admitted offences which occurred when he was intoxicated.

Urging District Judge Peter King not to imprison Denny, Mr Boyd appealed for “a final opportunity to tackle his demons”.

He added: “This would be not only for his benefit, but for wider society.”

With Denny having 47 previous convictions, Mr King said he wanted him to stop before the tally reaches 50.

Imposing community service and 12 months probation, the judge also added a further year onto a previous two year suspended sentence.

He warned him: “If you don’t do the probation and community service I will send you to prison for between five and six months.”