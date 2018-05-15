Man with over €180,000 in luggage arrested at Belfast International Airport

A 39-year-old man found with over €180,000 in his baggage has been arrested by Border Force officers at Belfast International Airport on suspicion of money laundering.

The man, an Irish national who was travelling outbound to Alicante in Spain on Wednesday, May 9, was found to have €180,000 (over £158,000) hidden in his baggage. The cash was detained as evidence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The case was passed to officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) who have commenced a money laundering investigation. Following an interview, the man was released on bail.

John Oldham, Assistant Director, Border Force North, said: “This was a significant amount of cash, and its detection was thanks to the dedication and expertise of my officers.

“Border Force has a responsibility to investigate cash in excess of £1,000 being taken across the border when we have reasonable grounds to suspect that it is linked to criminal enterprise.

“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the NCA we are determined to do all we can to combat criminality and interventions like this are the vital first step.”

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling can call the Border Force hotline on 0800 59 5000.