Manhunt as baby left fighting for life after double stabbing

A manhunt is under way after a woman and baby were stabbed in west London.

The woman, in her 30s, and a one-year-old boy were found with stab injuries at a residential address in the London Borough of Hounslow on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy remains in a critical condition, while the woman's injures are not life-threatening.

Police and paramedics were called to Swinfield Close in Hanworth at 7.12pm following a report concerning residents' safety.

At the scene they found the woman and child suffering knife wounds and the pair were rushed to hospital in west London by the Air Ambulance Service.

A witness told Sky News: "I heard a lot of screaming and crying, it was quite distressing to hear."

Local Tim Stollery tweeted: "As much as I like spotting the helicopters overhead, it can't be a good thing seeing both @NPASRedhill G-POLF & @LDNairamb G-HMS in attendance over #Hanworth #Feltham #Oriel this evening.

"Fingers crossed whoever might be on board makes a good recovery."

The Met said officers are now looking for a man who is known to live at the address and the three are believed to have been known to each other.

According to reports, officers flooded the area and pictures showed police dog handlers at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police remained at the address on Monday night as investigators sealed off the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A large blood smear could be seen on the white wall at the entrance to a terrace house in Swinfield Close.

The front door had been left open, until a nearby uniformed police officer guarding the taped cordon closed it as it attracted interest from passers-by on the morning school run.

A police tent could just be seen in the back yard and the upstairs windows were still open and a bedroom light was on.

The terrace backs on to a little mound of grass on the Oriel Estate and part of it was behind a police cordon.

Myrtle Cantwell, 62, who has lived on the estate for 38 years, said: "The air ambulance was hovering and there was lots of police.

"The police came by and banged on the door where it happened. The lady next door came out and ushered them in.

"I could see the police vans and the sirens but I stayed indoors."

She said she did not know the family involved but had seen the children playing outside in the sun.

She added: "It is not a nice thing to happen is it? You do not expect that sort of thing to happen on your doorstep."

A neighbour, 29, who would only give his name as S, said he did not know the family involved but had seen children around.

He said: "We heard the police break in through the fence and saw a bunch of officers turn up."

Leanne Gidlow, 33, who lives on the estate, said: "They were quiet and just kept themselves to themselves. I don't think they had been living there too long."

She said it had just been a normal evening when suddenly she could see police.

She said: "The next thing there was armed police and they were taking everything up.

"I just think how could anyone do this? When this sort of stuff happens on your doorstep - I just turned cold.

"Then you hear there is a baby involved and it seems to make it all worse somehow."

Two police forensic officers, wearing masks and dressed in head-to-toe protective gear, later arrived at the scene.

The cordon had been pushed back and they could be seen taking photographs outside the house.