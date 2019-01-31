Manny Man’s History of Ireland for Riverside

John D. Ruddy’s stories will be brought to life by An Grainan Theatre Company on the Riverside Theatre stage this February.

Created by trained national school teacher and professional actor John Ruddy, the character Manny Man started as a YouTube series teaching history through animations.

Then published in book format twice, the creation found its way to the stage, first for a number of dates during Earagail Arts Festival in County Donegal, and now to a full tour in 2019.

Since John began his YouTube series, his channel has amassed a whopping 200,000 followers.

MannyMan turns Ireland’s tumultuous millennia of history into a fun and easy-to-understand story.

Why did the Celts love stealing cows? What was the Norman Invasion and were they all called Norman? From the Ice Age up to the present day, through the Vikings and Tudors, British rule and the fight for independence, he covers it all - with his tongue in his cheek, of course. So if you want a quick fix of Irish history with lots of fun along the way, then Manny Man is your only man!

Age recommendation 8 years plus.

Manny Man Does the History of Ireland comes to the Riverside Theatre on February 13. Booking now open at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/manny-man-does-the-history-of-ireland