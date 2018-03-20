Marathon effort for Cameron

Brave Cameron Truesdale was given a boost this week as he prepared for his ninth treatment to tackle his brain tumour.

Cameron has been in Mexico for the past three weeks but back at home his dad Hammy joined fundraiser John Hammond on a marathon run around Craigavon Lakes.

John Hammond and Hammy Truesdale prepare for their run.

John, from The Wirral in England, took part in four marathons in four days across three countries to raise money to support the treatment for six children who have the DIPG brain tumour.

Hammy managed an epic 18 miles - having never attempted a marathon in his life - on a wet and blustery Thursday morning, joined on part of the route by staff and pupils from Brownlow Integrated College along with other supporters.

Posting on the Cure4Cam Facebook page his family said: “What an amazing day, John was welcomed by Cameron’s school Brownlow in Craigavon on Thursday morning and did an amazing run and was joined by some wonderful pupils, teachers, friends and Cam’s dad for some of it.

“Cam’s dad managed a brill 18 miles, which is just wow as he had no training nothing but he ran through the pain for Cameron.”

The Waringstown 12-year-old’s battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG) has touched the hearts of people across the world.

He has been battling the highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumour for just over a year, with his family launching a fundraising drive to fund the more than £300,000 treatment he needs in Mexico.

The ongoing treatment is not supported by the NHS and the family have so far raised in excess of £100,000 thanks to the generosity of people across Northern Ireland and further afield.

John learned of Cameron’s case from the parent of another child being treated in Mexico and decided to embark on his marathon mission to support them and raise awareness of the illness.

To raise some money for the six children who suffer with DIPG he set out on his mission to run a marathon in four of the children’s hometowns in consecutive days.

The other two children both live in his hometown and he has been fundraising for them both for a while now. Whatever money made will be split equally to the six children.

After his run on Thursday he jetted off to Southampton, on the Saturday it was London and on Sunday it was up to Scotland to run.

Cameron is scheduled for his ninth treatment today (Tuesday).

The last time Cameron had a scan it brought mixed news and he wasn’t feeling the best but doctors changed his drugs and he has been feeling better.

His family asked: “Please pray that this time we see that we are winning. That the tumour is shrinking and more importantly Cameron has a smooth procedure and little side effects.

“There is no getting used to this it never gets easier.

“I just pray he keeps getting better and that he can kick DIPG goodbye eventually.

“Please hold him in your thoughts and prayers. I know the Lord will hear all our cries and have His hands upon him.”