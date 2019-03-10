March 1739: Fine farms of good land for sale near Ballymena

From the Belfast News Letter of February 23 1738 — This equivalent to March 6 1739 in the modern calendar, which is confusing. It is because there is an eleven day time lag between the two calendars, but also because the new year then did not begin until late March. Thus February was considered part of the same year as the months that preceded it, including December:

Advertisement

THAT the Town and Lands of Gilgad, and Part of the Town and Lands of Tannibreak, belonging to the Rev. Purefoy Collis, situate along the Side of the River Kells, within five Miles of Antrim, three of Ballymena, and fourteen from Belfast; consisting of several fine Farms of good Arable and Pasture Land, with sufficient Moss and Meadows therein, wherein are several fine Holms well adapted for Bleaching-Greens, and to be Lett for a Term of Years from AllSaints last, or AllSaints next, at reasonable Rents, to solvent Tenants. by the said Mr Purefoy Collis, at his Lodgings in Mr. John Cooke’s Dwelling-House in Antrim.