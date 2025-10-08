Mark Allen in final frame heartache as he loses at Xi’an Grand Prix in China
The Antrim cueist found himself 2-0 down as Lines edged the first frame, before a break of 85 sealed the second.
However, Allen quickly got into his groove by winning the next three frames – which included runs of 73 and 67.
But Lines levelled with a century break of 108, and then both players traded frames to make it 4-4 ahead of a decider.
Unfortunately for Allen, it was Lines who managed to get the job done as a break of 60 proved enough to move him into the third round.
Fellow Ulsterman Jordan Brown was a second-round casualty as he was defeated by home hero Ding Junhui.
The ‘Antrim Ferrari’ lost four frames on the spin – including a classy 120 break by Ding – and despite making the score 4-1, he failed to take the contest any further as his opponent got over the line in the next with a run of 97.
Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan eased into the last 32 with victory over Yao Pengcheng.
The seven-time world champion – playing in his first tournament since losing the Saudi Arabia Masters final in August – triumphed 5-1 to set up a last-32 meeting with Stephen Maguire.
O’Sullivan opened with a break of 63 and then doubled his advantage with a superb clearance of 128.
World number 118 Yao halved his deficit thanks to a break of 55 and had chances to level before O’Sullivan reasserted his authority to progress in relatively straightforward fashion.
World number one Judd Trump suffered a second-round exit following a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Matthew Stevens.
Trump, who made a maximum 147 break in his first-round win over Ng On-yee, looked on course to progress after moving 3-1 ahead courtesy of a knock of 84.
But last year’s runner-up then required snookers and a respotted black to force a decider after former Masters and UK Championship winner Stevens won three frames in a row.
Veteran Welshman Stevens – a two-time world finalist, who sits 51st in the world rankings – held his nerve to book a spot in the last 32, where he will face China’s Lyu Haotian.