Mark Durkan Fine Gael move ‘confusing’, says SDLP councillor

An SDLP councillor has said he is “confused” by former party leader Mark Durkan’s decision to stand for election in Dublin for Fine Gael.

Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge councillor Joe Nelson said he “respected” the former Foyle MP’s “social democratic politics” and does not understand the decision to stand for “a centre-right party”.

Mr Durkan’s decision comes in spite of the SDLP forming a policy partnership with Fianna Fail, a rival to Fine Gael in the Republic of Ireland.

The Fianna Fail partnership was endorsed by a majority decision at a recent SDLP conference in Newry, but disgruntled voices within the party remain.

Mr Nelson is the latest SDLP figure to decide to take a step back over the Fianna Fail link-up.

He confirmed to the News Letter yesterday that he will not seek to be re-elected in May.

The Lurgan-based councillor said: “I would be on the left side of social democracy and my natural affinity would be to the Irish Labour Party, so I felt if we were going to do a deal with anybody it should be the Irish Labour Party.

“I was considering leaving the stage anyway but that was the straw that broke the camel’s back, it cemented it for me.”

Meanwhile, Mr Durkan told the BBC yesterday that he would “don the Fine Gael vest for this campaign” but stressed that he “will not hide the fact that I wear an SDLP jersey”.

He added: “I don’t just wear an SDLP jersey, I am tattooed SDLP and there is no point in me trying to pretend other than that. The people of Dublin would be too wise and too canny and would see through that.

“But I also believe that the people of Dublin voted very heavily for the Good Friday Agreement. It’s on those terms I want to serve the people of Dublin.”

Despite his decision to stand for Fine Gael, the veteran politician said he has “no problem whatsoever with the SDLP partnership with Fianna Fail”. He added: “I have made it very clear I believe the policy partnership is something that can really add value and can be something that is valid and legitimate response to the pressures of Brexit.”