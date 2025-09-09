Northern Ireland's Mark McLernon powers to fourth overall in France. (Photo by Quad MX)

Hillsborough rider Mark McLernon finished fourth overall at the final round of the EMX European Quad Championship in Vesoul, France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his McLernon Racing Yamaha, the Northern Irish rider was sixth in his qualifying race behind Harry Walker.

Race one saw McLernon at his very best. He was fifth off the start and worked his way into the lead by the fifth lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two laps remaining, any one of three riders could win. In the end, Dutch Champion Mike van Grinsven came out on top, with Walker second and McLernon third.

Lewis Spratt won the125 rookie class in Scotland

“That was some race!” said McLernon, who finished sixth in the championship standings. “I should have won it, but I just ran out of steam on the final lap.”

In race two, McLernon got a good start and was lying third before finishing sixth.

He added: “I was in second, chasing Harry (Walker), but unfortunately, Patrick Turrini got past, and I dropped back to sixth by the chequered flag. On a brilliant but technical track, any small mistake was costly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a long race in extreme heat, and I just pushed too hard in the early laps.”

Graham Ross (331) and Rory Cultra (107) pictured at Drumclog for round six of the Scottish MX Championship. (Photo by Katie Cultra)

Now McLernon will focus on the Quadcross of Nations from September 27-28 in Heerde, Netherlands, where he will team up with Emma Wray and Kyle Murphy, representing Team Ireland.

Reading’s Harry Walker was crowned European champion after victory in race two.

Meanwhile, local riders had their fair share of success at Drumclog for round six of the Scottish Motocross Championship at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt completed the weekend unbeaten in the 125 rookie class. Spratt qualified second fastest, and after a few changes to the McCullagh’s Centra 125 KTM, finished first in race one.

Ollie Holland claimed first overall in grade C at the Scottish Championships at Drumclog. (Photo by Katie Cultra)

“I got a great tow from 250 rider Rhys Whyment and stretched the lead to finish comfortably clear of Jaden Anderson and Liam Bell,” said Spratt.

Race two was much of the same, with Spratt taking the overall win and finishing ahead of Robbie Scott and Bell.

He added: “I pushed hard to stay with the leading 250 rider and put him under pressure before he made a mistake, allowing me to claim the overall, which I was very happy with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He completed his treble in race three and also raced in the MX2 Pro class, for the first time, where he finished seventh overall. It was all good practice for the Coupe de l’Avenir in Belgium in October, where Spratt will compete for Team Ireland.

Armagh’s Ollie Holland won the grade ‘C’ overall after finishing with two wins and a second place on the Around-a-Pound, Bann Hire and Omagh PVC 125 Yamaha, while Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin was having his first outing in the MX1 Pro class and claimed seventh overall on the Discount Beds KTM.

Callum Hemphill from Ballymoney and Belfast’s David Anderson finished second and third respectively in the B class.