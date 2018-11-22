Mark ‘Skid’ Stevenson funeral details

The funeral takes place later today (Thursday, November 22) of Lurgan man Mark ‘Skid’ Stevenson.

Mr Stevenson died suddenly at his Portlec Place home on Sunday, November 17.

He was the son of the late Ida and dearly loved father of Sophy.

The Funeral Service will take place in Malcomsons Funeral Home at 12noon today, followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, Elsie Hunniford, family circle and friends.

On the death notice the family included the simple message: “Simply The Best.”