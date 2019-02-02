Markethill bakery issues allergy alert on products

The Village Bakery Markethill has recalled various own-branded bakery products because of incorrect allergen labelling, the Foods Standards Agency has said.

The agency said the bakery is recalling numerous products because they contain various undeclared or incorrectly labelled allergens.

This, the agency said, means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame or celery or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, wheat (gluten), oats (gluten) or barley (gluten)

Products recalled include: Raspberry/Chocolate Scones, Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Cream Cookies (loose), Cream Cookies (4-pack), Cream Doughnuts (2-pack), Cream Doughnuts (4-pack), Cream Swiss Roll, German Biscuits, Honeycomb/Crunchie Slices, Iced Jam and Cream Sponge, Jam and Cream Sponge, Jam and Cream Swiss Roll, Chocolate Eclairs, Malteser Bites, Mint Aero Slices, Queen Cakes;

Shortbread, Mars Bar Squares, Caramel Bites, Assorted Traybakes, Butter Oatcakes, Custard Slices, Fifteens, Small Christmas Cake, Sunshine Slices, Chicken Patties, Pork Sausage Rolls (large/cocktail/loose), Beef sausage Rolls (large/cocktail/loose), Chocolate Chip Cake, Chocolate Chip Muffins, Chocolate Fudge Cake,Chocolate Oat Cakes, Chocolate Swiss roll and Cream Cookies (2-pack).

The recall applies to all products bought prior to 31 January, 2019,

No other The Village Bakery Markethill products are known to be affected.

These products may contain sesame, celery, milk or milk constituents, wheat (gluten), oats (gluten) or barley (gluten) making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame or celery or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, wheat (gluten), oats (gluten) or barley (gluten)

The Village Bakery Markethill is recalling the above products from customers and been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

FSA advice to consumers: If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to sesame or celery or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, wheat (gluten), oats (gluten) or barley (gluten) do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

About allergy alerts: Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.