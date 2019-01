Marks & Spencer has named the latest round of stores proposed for closure as part of its radical transformation plan.

Tuesday's announcement of 17 closures comes in addition to 38 previously announced locations, of which 30 have already shut.

In total, the retailer plans to close more than 100 stores as part of its target to generate one third of sales online by 2022.

The local store announced on Tuesday was - Junction One Antrim Outlet.