Unionists have reacted angrily to news that San Francisco has honoured Martin McGuinness.

The late deputy first minister was given a certificate of honour by the city, which cited the Sinn Fein man’s “courageous service in the military”.

Jim Allister MLA said the award was “sick”.

“McGuinness as an IRA terrorist leader has the blood of scores of innocent victims on his hands, but clearly San Francisco cares nothing for his victims as they revel in celebrating his bloodthirsty exploits.”