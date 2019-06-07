‘Marvellous’ event at HomePlace

The Seamus Heaney HomePlace will be the setting on June 16 at 7pm for ‘Out of the Marvellous: Screening and discussion.

Widely considered the definitive documentary of the life and work of Seamus Heaney, Out of the Marvellous is an all-embracing exploration of the man and his work. Created in 2009 by IceBox Films for RTÉ to celebrate the poet’s 70th birthday, the documentary explores his personal relationships and his work, following him to Harvard, London and New York for readings, engagements and signings.

Following its screening, director Charlie McCarthy will be in conversation with broadcaster and journalist Mark Carruthers. Admission: £10.