‘Masked mob’ attack police with petrol bombs following sudden death

Police have condemned a ‘masked mob’ who threw petrol bombs and paint at police as they attended the scene of a sudden death yesterday.

Police landrovers came under attack in Londonderry after officers were called to the Rossville Street area of the Bogside on Monday evening following the sudden death of a woman.

Police said materials were also set alight in the middle of a road, causing further disruption in the area.

Chief inspector Alan Hutton said: “I cannot begin to understand the thinking behind the actions of those involved in this despicable behaviour last evening.

“They showed total disrespect for a grieving family at this sad time.

“The family of the deceased deserve the respect of the whole community to pay quiet reflection to their loved one.

“They were denied this right last night by the actions of these mindless thugs.

“I would ask those responsible: ‘How would you feel if a member of your family had just died and a wanton crowd decided it was a ‘good time’ to attack the police?’ This behaviour is not acceptable in any civilised society.”

He added: “I totally condemn the actions of those involved and I would appeal to anyone within the community who has any information about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1504 28/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”