Massereene murders commemoration: ‘Thank you for keeping the boys so close to your hearts’

The mother of one of two soldiers brutally cut down at Massereene Barracks gave a heartfelt thank you to 300 people at a 10th anniversary service for them yesterday.

Sappers Patrick Azimkar and Sapper Mark Quinsey were murdered by republicans at the gate to Massereene Barracks on March 7 2009 as they collected pizza from a delivery driver.

Around 300 people attended yesterday's memorial service in Antrim for Sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar

Yesterday a lone piper drew up to 300 people to Market Square in nearby Antrim town centre for the 10th anniversary service of remembrance.

They were joined by the Deputy Lieutenant of Co Antrim Colonel Norman Walker, and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Paul Michael, as well as representatives from Royal British Legion, Royal Engineers and PSNI.

Prior to the Market Square event, a small private service was held at Randox Laboratories, previously the site of Massereene Barracks, where a commemorative tree was planted and a bench was unveiled in memory of the two soldiers.

Patrick’s mother Geraldine Ferguson addressed the crowd in the town centre afterwards with a strong voice.

Yesterday's memorial service was a sombre occasion for family and friends of both sappers

“Thank you Antrim for keeping the boys close to your hearts over the years even though you never knew them,” she said. Six other soldiers had suffered life-changing injuries or trauma in the attack, she noted and Mark’s mother, Pamela had “died of a broken heart” and was “definitely another victim”.

However, with the dedicated bench and tree at the murder scene, she said, Antrim had “transformed a place of horror and terror into a place of peace and reflection”.

Geraldine also read some comments from Mark’s sister, Jamie, who also attended. “Ten years is a long time to be without my brother,” she said. “Ten summers, 10 birthdays, 10 Christmases without him. They never felt the same.”

She added: “I feel extremely touched about how the people of Northern Ireland keep my brother’s memory alive, paying their respects, laying wreaths and flowers and visiting his memorial stone.”

Kate Carroll (widow of PSNI officer Stephen Carroll) and Yvonne Black (widow of prison officer David Black) attended the service

John Hamill, vice principal of Oakgrove Integrated College in Londonderry, brought three pupils to lay flowers at the memorial stone for the soldiers. One of them, William McLucas, said: “I think it is important to remember these events and in the future we can learn from our mistakes and get a better future for ourselves.”

Patrick Azimkar (left) and Mark Quinsey