McDonald's launch McDelivery

McDonald's yesterday launched a McDelivery service in Belfast.

The moment the company has been waiting for has finally arrived where you can now have your favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered to your door!

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of Belfast’s Westwood, Boucher Road, Donegall Place, Shore Road and Connswater restaurants.

The news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch last year.

Paul McDermott, an east Belfast franchisee said: "My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

"Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

Kieran Harte MD of Uber Ireland and NI said: "We're really excited to be launching Uber Eats with McDelivery this month. People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with thousands of restaurants across the UK and we're delighted to be expanding further."

McDelivery is available at the following locations;

McDonald’s, Donegall Place

BT1 5BA

McDonald’s, Westwood

BT11 9AP

McDonald’s, Connswater

BT5 4AP

McDonald’s, Boucher Road

BT12 6JA

McDonald’s Shore, Road

BT15 3PR