McElduff resignation: pressure mounts on O Muilleoir over ‘Kingsmill’ tweet

Pressure has continued to mount on Sinn Fein’s Mairtin O Muilleoir over the circulation of the Twitter video that caused Barry McElduff to resign as an MP.

South Belfast MLA Mr O Muilleoir retweeted the video originally posted online by the West Tyrone MP on January 5 – in which Mr McElduff posed with a Kingsmill loaf on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmills massacre.

Sinn Fein has said no further action will be taken against South Belfast MLA Mairtin O Muilleoir for retweeting Barry McElduffs Kingsmill loaf video

Mr O Muilleoir later deleted the retweet, said he did not view the original tweet as having any political connotations and apologised for any offence caused.

Following Mr McElduff’s resignation statement on Monday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “Serious questions remain for the Sinn Fein leadership. Why did they not sack Barry immediately and why have no sanctions been brought by the party against Mairtin O Muilleior MLA and Colm Gildernew MLA who endorsed and supported his heinous actions.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr O Muilleoir “needs to follow the example” of Barry McElduff and “exit the stage”.

“Though McElduff has belatedly done the right thing, what about Mairtin O Muilleoir who thought it appropriate to approvingly retweet the video? If it is right for McElduff to resign – and it is – then, let sincerity, not expediency, be demonstrated by O Muilleoir following suit.”

Mr Allister added: “There is no one better at the phoney Sinn Fein speak of respect and equality than O Muilleoir. Yet since this controversy arose he has been conspicuous by his absence from the airwaves. He needs to follow the example of McElduff and exit the stage. Should he fail to do so no unionist should ever again let him away with his sanctimonious lectures.”

In a statement, the Workers Party said “Barry McElduff and Sinn Fein should have taken the decision a week ago,” and added: “Barry McElduff displayed a callous disregard for the families of those who were murdered and wounded in that blatantly sectarian attack at Kingsmills. South Belfast MLA Mairtin O Muilleoir who retweeted McElduff’s video should now also resign.”

Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland has said no further action will be taken against Mr O Muilleoir.

Speaking at a press conference in Belfast on Monday, Michelle O’Neill said the South Belfast MLA had been told to be more responsible on social media, and added: “That is the matter dealt with.”

In the days following the original Twitter messages, Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said Mr O Muilleoir needed “to explain himself” for endorsing social media posts “mocking the murders” carried out by the IRA at Kingsmills.

Mr Swann’s UUP colleague Danny Kennedy said he strongly condemned Sinn Fein over the party’s failure to “hold Mairtín O Muilleoir to account for his role in endorsing Barry McElduff’s comments,” and said Sinn Fein had continued “to protect Mairtín O Muilleoir from scrutiny over his role in the deplorable actions of Barry McElduff”.