Meghan Markle expected to try for children soon - Thomas Markle

The father of the Duchess of Sussex has said he was not fazed by his daughter marrying into the monarchy.

Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain he had held phone calls with the Duke of Sussex, adding: "He's great, he's an interesting guy."

When asked how he felt about the former Suits star's nuptials, he said: "My daughter has been a princess since the day she was born."

He added: "He made a good pick, didn't he."

"I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle," said Mr Markle, who did not travel to Windsor for the wedding due to health reasons.

"I'm recovering from a heart operation but I'm doing much better," he told GMB.

Mr Markle spoke of the moment the Duke of Sussex asked for permission to marry the then Ms Markle.

He told the programme: "Harry asked for her hand on the phone and I said: 'You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission'."

Speaking of the controversy after allegedly being caught staging photographs with the paparazzi, Mr Markle said: "I spoke to them both and I apologised. I realised it was a serious mistake. It's hard to take it back."

Speaking about the moment when he told the couple he would not make the wedding, Mr Markle told the programme: "They were disappointed.

"Meghan cried, I'm sure, and they both said, 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you'."

On Charles walking his daughter down the aisle, he said: "I was honoured, I can't think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles."

Mr Markle said he and the Duke of Sussex had spoken about politics, including holding exchanges about Donald Trump and Brexit.

He told the programme: "Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said 'give Donald Trump a chance'.

"I sort of disagreed with that."

When asked about details of the Brexit conversation, he said: "It was just a loose conversation... I think he (the Duke of Sussex) was open to the experiment."

Mr Markle said he watched the wedding from an apartment where he was recovering after leaving hospital.

He told the programme: "She was beautiful. It was incredible watching her. I cried a little bit about it.

"I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn't me (walking her down the aisle) but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that.

"The unfortunate thing for me now is I'm a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat."

Mr Markle said that he expects his daughter will want to try for children soon.

He told the programme: "She's wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke how much she loves him, there's got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon."

Mr Markle said he hopes he has not offended his daughter and Prince Harry by appearing on GMB for the interview.

He said: "I hope I haven't offended them, I don't think I have, they know I love them and I hope the royals - the royal family - will understand my feelings as well."

He also told the programme about how he "mixed up" a set of white dolls and black dolls when Meghan was a child because "that was normal to me and that's the way I wanted my daughter to feel."

Mr Markle said that he opted to take part in the interview because he wanted people to know he is a "normal guy" and because he wants to have a good relationship with Meghan and Harry.

He said: "Over the last few weeks, everybody has had different opinions, some people said I was faking my heart attack, some people said I was skipping out, all kinds of stories were coming out about me, negative ones.

"But I just want people to know I'm a normal guy, I'm a retired man and I was living a quiet little life and this happened, and lots of things happened around it, and I've tried to survive through that, but more than anything I don't want my daughter or new son-in-law to be hurt by any of this.

"I want to have a nice, normal relationship with my royal family as well now."