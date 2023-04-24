Member of Ulster-Scots community who took ill at Coronation event at the Stormont Estate on Saturday has 'passed away'

In a post on Facebook, the Ulster-Scots Agency said: “IMPORTANT UPDATE. All those who attended our Coronation event at the Stormont Estate this morning will be aware that a member of the Ulster-Scots community attending the event was taken ill.

"They were treated by first aid staff and ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.

"Sadly we have since learned that they have passed away.

"As a mark of respect, we will not be posting anything from the event until further notice.”

The celebration event had been held at Stormont Estate, bringing together a broad spectrum of the Ulster-Scots community to celebrate together April 22.

Plans had been made for a celebration of the entirety of Ulster-Scots music and dance culture with Lambeg drums, Country and Highland Dancers and a range of musicians from Pipe, Flute, Accordion and Silver bands, and Drum Majors from throughout Northern Ireland.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on 6th May. This is a significant event for communities across the UK and the Commonwealth, including the Ulster-Scots community.