Public have been advised of traffic and travel disruption ahead of Strabane Halloween festivities

​Derry City and Strabane District Council have released details regarding traffic and travel precautions ahead of the Strabane Halloween celebrations this Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Street will be closed from 7am-6pm on Friday, 31st October to facilitate the Halloween Family Friendly Events which are planned for the town centre.

The fireworks display will take place at 7pm from the Melvin Running Track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian footbridge and paths around Melvin Running Track will be closed to the public from 6.45pm-7.30pm to facilitate the fireworks.

There will be restricted access for residents only on Melvin Road and Ballycolman Estate from 6.30pm-7.30pm. Motorists are advised to use Strabane Sigersons GAA car park or the town centre car parks.

Drivers are reminded that normal on-street parking restrictions will be in place and are advised not to obstruct any resident or business, or access for emergency services.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh encouraged everyone coming to Strabane to make themselves aware of any disruptions which could affect their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are just a few days left until we all gather to celebrate Halloween in Strabane! The Council has worked hard to minimise disruption, but we encourage everyone to check for any road closures or changes ahead of next Friday. Please plan your journey in advance, consider where you’ll park or how you’ll travel to the fireworks display and follow the guidance of Council staff when out and about.

“I hope everyone has their costumes ready and is looking forward to the fireworks and the fantastic Halloween entertainment taking place across Strabane. Plan ahead, stay safe, and have a great time!”