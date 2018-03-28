Memorial service for victims of Derrylin house fire

A memorial service is due to take place this afternoon for the four people who died in a house fire in Co Fermanagh a month ago.

Three generations of the same family were killed in the blaze at the rented property on Molly Road, Derrylin, on February 27.

A 27-year-old man is charged with their murders and remains in custody.

The victims were Denise Pauline Gossett, aged 45, her 19-year-old daughter Sabrina, her 16-year-old son Roman Edward, and Sabrina’s 16-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn.

Their identities were only confirmed on Monday.

It is believed the family was originally from Doncaster but moved from England to the Republic of Ireland before finally settling in Fermanagh about 18 months ago.

The memorial service for the family is due to take place at Derrylin Parish Church at 2pm.