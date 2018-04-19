Men arrested in Belfast murder probe

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in Orient Gardens, Belfast last night, Wednesday 18 April have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The men arrested are aged 26-years and 28-years. A PSNI spokesman said there are no details as yet on the deceased. Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Orient Gardens last night between 7pm and 10pm and who has any information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1380 18/04/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop Crime.