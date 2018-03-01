Men injured during aggravated burglary

Two men have sustained injuries during an aggravated burglary in Co Down.

A man in his twenties sustained a broken arm and a second man (in his 40s) sustained a cut to his chin and bruising to his head during the incident at a house on Irish Street in Killyleagh last night, Wednesday 28 February.

Police are appealing for information about the incident where four masked men armed with sticks are reported to have entered the property around 10.30pm.

Police say a woman and her three children who were upstairs in the property at the time were not injured during the incident.

The males made off on foot.

Detective Sergeant Bell is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1470 of 28/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.