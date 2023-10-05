Men rushed to hospital after one stabbed in the face and another in the abdomen this afternoon in a city centre flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Edgar said: "It was reported at around 1.10pm that two men had been stabbed, one to the face and the other to the abdomen.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS and the two injured men were taken to hospital”.

He added that two dogs in the property were also injured during the incident and one dog is being treated by a local vet.

It is understood the dogs were also stabbed.

"A 36 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and criminal damage, and remains in police custody at this time,” added Inspector Edgar.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 863 of 05/10/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is understood that the second dog injured was taken away by a family member and the dog warden has been informed.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:12 on Thursday, 5 October following reports of an incident on Bradbury Place Area,

Belfast.

PSNI

NIAS despatched two emergency crews and a rapid response paramedic to the incident.