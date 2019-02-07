Men’s Shed donation to help declining species

Tree sparrows, native to the banks of Lough Neagh at Oxford Island, are set to benefit thanks to the generosity of members of Portadown Men’s Shed.

The kindhearted group constructed 25 wooden boxes for the birds to nest in.

The boxes have been donated as part of a larger initiative aimed at supporting the dwindling species.

Tree sparrows are now amber-listed as a species of conservation concern and a Northern Ireland ‘Priority Species’.

Lough Neagh Landscape Partnership and Oxford Island are participating in a project to give Tree Sparrows a helping hand.

Two fields at Silverwood Farm near Oxford Island have been selected for planting a mixture of arable crops, to be used as wild bird seed.

For more information about Portadown Men’s Shed check out their Facebook page or contact Alan McDowell on 07545 373 413.