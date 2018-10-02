Men to appear in court charged with INLA activity

Three men are expected to appear in court this morning following a proactive operation into the criminal activities of Belfast INLA.

A 51-year-old has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Possession of a Firearm in Suspicious Circumstances, Possession of a Class A Drug and Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to supply.

The drugs have an estimated street value of £45,000.

And two men - aged 37-years and 51-years - have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

A fourth man aged 53-years, arrested as part of the same operation has been released pending report to the PPS.

As is normal practice all charges are reviewed by the PPS.