Mental health and isolation discussed by new Carrick action group

The first Carrickfergus ROC Action Group session was held in Carrick Town Hall last Thursday evening.

The event followed a meeting in January which was organised to tackle social issues in the town.

Residents came together to discuss the specific needs of their community and explore practical ways of meeting those needs.

Issues identified relate to isolation, mental health, youth boredom and anti-social behaviour as well as a need for community facilities and volunteers.

Those in attendance at last week’s meeting discussed the importance of communication and concerns regarding social isolation, mental health and youth.

The initiative is supported by Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership, borough council and PSNI.

The PCSP said: “The Action Group aims to turn conversations into actual results by connecting people passionate about transforming their community.”

ROC Northern Ireland commented: “Great turn out of local residents, groups, churches and agencies wanting to work together and to move the talk into action.”