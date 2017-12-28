Met Office issue snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The alert was issued on Thursday morning and is valid from 12:05am on Friday through to 9:00am.

"A spell of snow, along with the risk of rain falling on frozen surfaces leading to ice, is likely across parts of Northern Ireland during Friday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some delays to air travel are also possible. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."