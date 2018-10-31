Met Office issues freezing fog weather warning for NI

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of freezing fog for Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid between 9:00pm on Wednesday and 10:00am on Thursday.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.

"Patches of fog will form during Wednesday evening across western parts of Northern Ireland, becoming more extensive and locally dense and freezing overnight, then clearing slowly later on Thursday morning.

"The visibility could be less than 100 metres in places," said the Met Office.