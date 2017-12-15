Met Office issues ice weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and applies to the North East of the Province.

The warning is valid from 6:00pm on Friday through to 11:00am on Saturday.

"Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snow-cover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

This is the third weather warning to be issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland in as many days.