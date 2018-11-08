Met Office issues third severe weather warning for parts of NI

The Met Office has issued a third yellow status severe weather warning of rain for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Thursday morning and applies to counties Down and Antrim.

The warning is valid between 4:00pm on Thursday and 4:00am on Friday.

"A narrow zone of heavy rain is expected to develop over the Irish Sea during Thursday and affect some adjacent regions later on Thursday and during the early hours of Friday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Eastern parts of Northern Ireland and parts of the far west and southwest of Scotland may well see some heavy rain, especially in coastal areas.

"There is the possibility of 20 to 40 mm falling in some places. However, the narrowness of this zone of heavy rain will allow some parts of the warning area to escape the worst of the rain."