Met Office severe weather warning now applies to all of NI

A yellow status severe weather warning issued by the Met Office has been updated and now applies to all of Northern Ireland.

"This warning has been amended to extend it into the rest of Northern Ireland, remove it from parts of Scotland where the threat of disruptive rain is waning and bring the end time forward to mid-afternoon," explained the Met Office on Wednesday morning.

The weather warning now applies to all of Northern Ireland.

The weather warning has also been extended to 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday's weather warning is separate to the one issued by the Met Office yesterday for wind and rain expected to hit Northern Ireland on Friday.

What to expect throughout Wednesday

Flooding of a few homes and business is likely.

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

