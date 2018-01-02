Met Office upgrade Storm Eleanor weather warning

The Met Office have upgraded the weather warning for Storm Eleanor from Yellow to Amber.

An updated release from the Met Office this evening said: "Very strong winds in association with Storm Eleanor will affect southern parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening".

It adds it will also effect northern England as well as southernmost fringes of Scotland overnight, before clearing into the North Sea early on Wednesday.

"Flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life whilst some damage to buildings is likely," adds the Met Office.

"Some disruption to road, rail and air travel is likely and ferry services may be affected.

"There is a good chance that power cuts may occur with mobile phone coverage perhaps affected. Along west-facing coasts, injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, seafronts and properties."

The Chief Forecaster added: "Storm Eleanor continues to develop and will move eastwards during Tuesday evening and there is now increased confidence of a spell of very strong winds affecting southern counties of Northern Ireland, which will then move eastwards across parts of southern Scotland and northern England overnight before clearing into the North Sea early on Wednesday morning.

"Gusts of 70 mph are likely quite widely, and 80-90 mph gusts are possible along exposed Irish Sea coasts."