Met Office warn of hazardous driving conditions

The Met Office have warned motorists about the poor weather conditions on their evening rush hour commute.

A post from the Met Office on social media says: "Here is your evening rush hour forecast - it stays cold and windy with further showers.

"Snow will fall in places with an ice risk for many.

"With numerous warnings in force, stay #weatheraware".

They add: "Icy stretches forming tonight across inland parts of N. Ireland with further wintry showers and hill snow possible.

"Watch out for ice over Thursday mornings rush hour too with showers potentially washing off overnight treatments.

"A very windy, blustery night too. #weatheraware".

