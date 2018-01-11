Met Office warning for ice and fog across NI

The Department of Infrastructure has warned drivers of frost and ice on roads this morning.

There is also a risk of mist or freezing fog and a Met Office Yellow Warning of Fog for Northern Ireland remains in place, valid until 11am,it said.

Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of frost and ice was undertaken yesterday evening or is being undertaken this morning.

Glenbryn Park in Belfast was not salted due to the presence of parked cars.

Road users should exercise caution when travelling this morning, the department said.