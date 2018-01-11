Search

Met Office warning for ice and fog across NI

It's the second weather warning to be issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office in the last 24 hours.
The Department of Infrastructure has warned drivers of frost and ice on roads this morning.

There is also a risk of mist or freezing fog and a Met Office Yellow Warning of Fog for Northern Ireland remains in place, valid until 11am,it said.

Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of frost and ice was undertaken yesterday evening or is being undertaken this morning.

Glenbryn Park in Belfast was not salted due to the presence of parked cars.

Road users should exercise caution when travelling this morning, the department said.