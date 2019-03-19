Methody serenaded after Schools’ Cup win

We Are The Champions was the anthem that rang out as Methodist College celebrated yesterday’s Schools’ Cup win over rivals Campbell College.

There were plenty of on-field highlights with the game serving up nine tries as Methody pulled away in the final part of the game to win 45-17.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th March 2019 - ''Danske Bank Schools' cup rugby final, Campbell v Methody.''Campbell fans''Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

However, the Methody fans got also in on the action after the match when they serenaded the victors with a version of the Queen hit which rang around the Kingspan Stadium, home of Ulster Rugby.

It was Methody’s first win since 2014 – and their 37th overall – as they ended the season unbeaten, triumphing over Campbell College who had won last year’s Schools’ Cup.

BBC commentator Tony McWhirter, who won the European Cup with Ulster, summed up the game saying: “I’ll happily say that’s the best schoolboy performance in a final I’ve seen.

“It bodes well for Ulster Rugby because there’s a lot of these guys have the talent and the ability to definitely make the next step.”

Looking remarkably fresh just minutes after the game had finished, Methody captain Kevin McNaboe said: “Last time we won we were in second year maybe, watching the match here and saying that’ll be us hopefully in upper sixth, and finally we’ve made that happen so we’re delighted.”

He added: “We’ve got a lot of talent all over the field.

“We’ve a good year group, good lower sixth and fifth years coming through as well.”

Thomas Armstrong, having scored two of the best tries in Schools’ Cup final history, was modest about his eye-catching accomplishment: “We’re blessed to have talent all over the park.

“The forwards give us the platform to go forward, it’s all down to them really.”

Coach Nick Wells said of his team: “These boys have a huge future if rugby is the path they choose to go down.”

The Schools’ Cup competition, which began in 1876, is the only competitive rugby played by the senior school teams in Northern Ireland.

