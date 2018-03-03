Metro services withdrawn due to road conditions

Translink has warned of further disruption to some public transport services in Belfast this morning due to treacherous driving conditions.

Translink has advised passengers that severe weather conditions were this morning impacting services across West Belfast, South Belfast and East Belfast. Services have been withdrawn from Lagmore, Poleglass, Braniel, Belvoir, Four Winds and Laurelgrove following reports of treacherous road conditions.

For updates and information on areas affected check out: www.translink.co.uk/Services/Metro-Service-Page/metro-travel-updates1/

Weather warnings for ice remain in place across Northern Ireland until Sunday morning at 11am.